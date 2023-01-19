Regal Fenway on potential movie theater closure list in bankruptcy filing

BOSTON - The days appear to be numbered for the Regal Fenway movie theater in Boston.

According to a bankruptcy court filing, the 13-screen theater is one on a list of 39 movie theaters that will have their leases rejected on February 15. Parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last September, and said at the time theaters would stay open for "business as usual."

Also appearing on the list is the Concord 10 theater in New Hampshire.

Movie theaters took a big financial hit during the pandemic. Cineworld said last fall it planned to cut costs by renegotiating how much rent its theaters pay.

Massachusetts also has Regal theaters in Bellingham, Hyannis, Kingston, Marlboro, Mashpee and Springfield. New Hampshire would still have them in Newington and Hooksett.