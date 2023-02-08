Watch CBS News
Wendy's worker shot at drive-thru window in Lynn

By Tammy Mutasa

LYNN - A worker was shot through the Wendy's drive-thru window on Boston Street in Lynn Tuesday night. The shooting happened at about 6 p.m.

Other workers at the Wendy's tell WBZ the victim is 17 years old. The employee suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment. 

Lynn Police detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.

