Wendy's worker shot at drive-thru window in Lynn
LYNN - A worker was shot through the Wendy's drive-thru window on Boston Street in Lynn Tuesday night. The shooting happened at about 6 p.m.
Other workers at the Wendy's tell WBZ the victim is 17 years old. The employee suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Lynn Police detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made.
