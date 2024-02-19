Car ends up sandwiched between SUVs in Wellesley shopping plaza crash
WELLESEY - A car got sandwiched between two SUVS in a crash at a Wellesley shopping plaza Monday morning.
Wellesley police shared photos of the scene in the parking lot of Linden Square, outside the Roche Bros. supermarket. A red Audi was wedged between a parked Chevy and BMW, which sustained heavy damage to its windshield and hood.
The Audi driver accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, Wellesley police told WBZ-TV. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
No one was inside the SUVs when the crash happened, police said.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.