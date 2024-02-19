Watch CBS News
Car ends up sandwiched between SUVs in Wellesley shopping plaza crash

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

WELLESEY - A car got sandwiched between two SUVS in a crash at a Wellesley shopping plaza Monday morning.

Wellesley police shared photos of the scene in the parking lot of Linden Square, outside the Roche Bros. supermarket. A red Audi was wedged between a parked Chevy and BMW, which sustained heavy damage to its windshield and hood.

wellesley-car-2.jpg
A car became wedged between two SUVs in a Wellesley crash.  Wellesley police

The Audi driver accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, Wellesley police told WBZ-TV. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

No one was inside the SUVs when the crash happened, police said.

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 11:39 AM EST

