Car ends up sandwiched between SUVs in Wellesley shopping plaza crash

WELLESEY - A car got sandwiched between two SUVS in a crash at a Wellesley shopping plaza Monday morning.

Wellesley police shared photos of the scene in the parking lot of Linden Square, outside the Roche Bros. supermarket. A red Audi was wedged between a parked Chevy and BMW, which sustained heavy damage to its windshield and hood.

A car became wedged between two SUVs in a Wellesley crash. Wellesley police

The Audi driver accidentally stepped on the gas instead of the brake, Wellesley police told WBZ-TV. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

No one was inside the SUVs when the crash happened, police said.