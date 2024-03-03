3 in custody in Wellesley after dispute over medication allegedly involving gun

3 in custody in Wellesley after alleged dispute over medication involving gun

WELLESLEY - Three people are in custody after an alleged dispute over medication involving a gun in Wellesley.

Police said one person stole medication from a man in an apartment complex on Barton Road. When the man went into the tenant's apartment, they said the tenant pointed a gun at him and told him to get out.

A perimeter was established and police cars and an armored vehicle were seen outside. The apartment complex was evacuated over the possible gun but police said no gun was shown.

Three people in the apartment, two men and a woman, were taken into custody.