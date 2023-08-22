Watch CBS News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Wegmans customers may have recently been double charged for groceries, the supermarket chain said.

The New York-based company said that on August 16, "some credit card transactions were inadvertently charged twice for their order," both online and in-store. 

EBT and debit card purchases were not affected by the problem, unless the customer chose to process it as credit.

Wegmans says it is working to fix the problem and customers who have not already seen a refund on their statement should get one in the next few days.

Wegmans closed its store at the Natick Mall earlier this summer because it failed to attract enough customers. The chain also has locations in Burlington, Chestnut Hill, Medford, Northboro and Westwood.

