Weekend To Do List: Enjoying the winter weather, along with indoor activities

BOSTON - This January has certainly been cold and icy so far but it doesn't mean we can't enjoy it! But if the cold isn't your thing, there's plenty of indoor activities going on in Massachusetts too.

Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll

The Wellesley Wonderland Ice Sculpture Stroll returns Friday night, starting at 4 p.m. Enjoy live music, special characters, food samples and hot cocoa throughout Wellesley. Ice sculptures of a castle, Snoopy and Paw Patrol characters will take your breath away! Find the fun at Wellesley, Church and Linden squares.

When: Friday, Jan. 24 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Wellesley, Church and Linden squares, Wellesley

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Lunar New Year at CambridgeSide

Celebrate Lunar New Year Wednesday, Jan. 29 in Cambridge. Head to CanalSide Food and Drink at CambridgeSide for the event gearing up to celebrate the Year of the Snake. The festivities include entertainment, giveaways, food, drinks and free Chinese calligraphy lessons. Don't miss it from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.!

When: Wednesday, Jan. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: CanalSide at CambridgeSide, 100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge

Cost: Free

Click here for more information and to sign up for calligraphy lessons

Musical Super Heroes Performance

Stay warm with a family-friendly concert in Newton on Sunday. The Musical Super Heroes performance at War Memorial Hall will take guests on an adventure of music and storytelling, with life-sized puppets and songs the whole family can enjoy. Standard tickets are $30 and children under 14 are free.

When: Sunday, Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.

Where: War Memorial Hall, Newton City Hall, 1000 Commonwealth Ave., Newton

Cost: $30, $15 student, $5 discount for seniors, children under 14 free

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets

Made with Pride Market

Shop the Made with Pride Market Saturday at Time Out Market in Boston. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., support LGBTQ+-owned businesses at the event with an array of handmade, special crafts that celebrate the community. There will even be a live DJ for the shopping event!

When: Saturday, Jan. 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Time Out Market Boston, 401 Park Drive, Boston

Cost: Items available for purchase, free admission

Click here for more information and to get a free ticket