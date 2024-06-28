Weekend To Do List: Wrapping up Pride Month, community festivals

BOSTON - In addition to the last weekend of Pride Month, communities in Massachusetts are celebrating Homecoming Day and getting a head start on July 4 with some fireworks!

Bellingham PrideFest

The 2024 PrideFest takes place on Saturday in Bellingham. With crafters, vendors, fresh food and lots of activities, it's a day of community everyone can get in on! The fun happens on the town common from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When: Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Bellingham Town Common, Mendon Street and Thayer Road, Bellingham

Cost: Items available for purchase

2024 Mashpee Community Picnic

Mashpee's annual community and fireworks show takes place Friday night at Mashpee Middle and High School. Enjoy dinner with 10 local food trucks, live music, games and a special fireworks show at 9 p.m. Grab a blanket and take advantage of shuttle buses that will be running until 10:30 p.m.

When: Friday, June 28 from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Where: Mashpee Middle-High School, 500 Old Barnstable Rd., Mashpee

Cost: Items available for purchase

Shuttle buses run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., pickup at Quashnet Elementary School to Mashpee Middle-High School.

Fairhaven Homecoming Day Fair

Saturday marks the 46th Homecoming Day Fair in Fairhaven. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., shop from over 150 booths showcasing talented local artisans on Center Street. You can also take a fire engine ride while enjoying a day of art, food, live entertainment and tradition you won't want to miss.

When: Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Center Street, from William to Green streets

Cost: Items available for purchase

