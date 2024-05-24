Weekend To Do List: Memorial Day weekend, and food festivals

BOSTON - The weather is beautiful for Memorial Day weekend, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the sunshine around Massachusetts.

Salisbury Memorial Day Parade

Honor the men and women who gave their lives for our country at the Salisbury Memorial Day Parade. It begins at the fire station before heading along the beach and ending at Salisbury Square. A special ceremony will be held at Salisbury Green after the parade.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Salisbury Fire Department, 37 Lafayette Road, Salisbury

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Spring Fling Craft Fair and Food Festival

It's a two-day event with things to do for the whole family! Head over to Hardwick Vineyard in Worcester County for a Spring Fling Craft Fair and Food Festival. There will be craft vendors, food trucks, live music, and local wine.

When: Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Where: 3305 Greenwich Road, Hardwick

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Wareham Oyster Festival

Let the world be your oyster at the Wareham Oyster Festival on Sunday! There will be plenty of seafood to try from around New England. If seafood isn't your thing, there will be live music and other food vendors around the festival. There will also be free parking downtown!

When: Sunday, May 26, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 200 Main Street, Wareham

Cost: Free

Click here for more information