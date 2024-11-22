Weekend To Do List: Final farewell to fall and meet Santa Claus

BOSTON – This weekend in the Boston area you'll have your choice of celebrating the end of fall of the Christmas season.

Free apple tasting

As we head towards the holidays, soak up what's left of the fall season and sweeten up your weekend with a free apple tasting.

Tougas Family Farm is giving visitors the chance to savor the many unique flavors of apple varieties with a special tasting Saturday and Sunday.

Find out which is your favorite and learn the best way to store the fruit ahead of the winter. Enjoy savory pies, Thanksgiving goodies and your last apple cider donuts of the season too.

Don't miss the family-friendly fun starting Saturday at 10 a.m. through Sunday at 5 p.m.

When: November 23 and November 24

Where: Tougas Family Farm, Northboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

Vintage artisan market

Stroll into the holidays with a vintage artisan and pop-up market in Norwood this weekend.

It's the perfect chance to finish up your gift shopping with local goodies.

The festive shopping event includes free raffles, holiday music, food trucks and more.

Shop vendors both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and try delicious food trucks from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When: November 23 and 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 83 Morse Street, Norwood

Cost: Varies

Click here for more information

Meet Santa in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

Santa is making his long awaited return at shopping centers across Massachusetts and New Hampshire...

Stop by The Shops at Chestnut Hill, South Shore Plaza, the Northshore Mall and the Mall of New Hampshire this weekend, just to name a few, and get yourself, your child or your pets photo with Saint Nick.

For the Simon Santa photo experience, be sure to reserve your spot online first now through Christmas Eve.

When: Through Christmas Eve

Where: Simon Mall locations

Cost: Varies

Click here for more information

Celebrate local musicians

Celebrate our local musicians in Concord with Boston-based non-profit Salt Lick Incubator.

Friday night, talented artists will take the stage as part of the Umbrella Concert Series at the Umbrella Arts Center.

The intimate music night starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20.

When: Friday, Nov. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Umbrella Arts Center, Concord

Cost: Starting at $20

Click here for more information