Weekend To Do List: Starting off February with Galentine's Day and Black History Month

BOSTON - With the start of February this weekend, it's the beginning of Black History Month and Valentine's Day is right around the corner, with events commemorating both in Massachusetts, plus an event for ice cream lovers on Saturday.

Galentine's Day Market at Marina Bay

Celebrate first with your friends at a Galentine's Day event in Quincy. Grab your best friend Sunday and head to Marina Bay for a Galentine's Day market. Sip local brews while shopping from a lineup of women-owned small businesses, all in good Valentine's Day fun! Don't miss it from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Sunday, Feb. 2 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Marina Bay, 534 Victory Rd., Quincy. Market starts inside Break Rock Brewing and continues to Aria Salon and Spa and Capella Yoga.

Cost: Items available for purchase

Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day in Danvers

Saturday is Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day! Treat yourself at Cherry Farm Creamery in Danvers from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. with their 16th annual event, featuring their best homemade flavors. Enjoy the local ice cream all for a good cause, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting local food pantry Beverly Bootstraps.

When: Saturday, Feb. 1 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: Cherry Farm Creamery, 210 Conant St., Danvers

Cost: Items available for purchase

We Black Folk Fest in Cambridge

February also kicks off Black History Month! Saturday and Sunday, make your way to Club Passim in Cambridge for the We Black Folk Fest. The two-day celebration honors the contributions of Black artists while showcasing unforgettable performances. Make sure to reserve your spot online first!

When: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m.

Where: Club Passim, 47 Palmer St., Cambridge

Cost: Suggested price of $20

