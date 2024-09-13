Weekend To Do List: cactus festival, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, fall sip and stroll, Riverfest

Weekend To Do List: Sip and stroll, block party and celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

BOSTON - This weekend kicks off with a celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month, plus a fall sip and stroll, the return of Riverfest and a festival dedicated to cacti and succulents!

Fiesta en la Plaza

Fiesta en la Plaza returns to Boston Sunday for the second year in a row to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. With talented artists, cultural music and dance, it's a showcase of the rich diversity of our Latin American communities in Boston. If you can't make it Sunday, catch more of the fiesta on Sept. 19 and 27.

When: Sept. 15 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 19 from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sept. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square, Boston

Cost: Free

Fiesta Welcome: Sept. 15 - Edmar Colón Dúo - Fabiola Méndez Trio - Meta Movements - Manuela Sánchez Goubert

Cine Afro Latino: Sept. 19 - Afro-Latinx film screening and panel

Salsa Night: Sept. 27 - Clave & Blues Band - El Bonche in Boston

Click here for more information

Harvest Sip and Stroll

Get in the fall spirit with a Harvest Sip and Stroll in Middleboro. The shopping event takes place at Town Hall and features festive food and drinks and dozens of local vendors for all your fall goodies. Shop the evening away on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

When: Sept. 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Middleboro Town Hall, 10 Nickerson Ave., Middleboro

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

18th annual Cactus and Succulent Festival

Plant lovers can head to the 18th annual Cactus and Succulent Festival in Norfolk this weekend. With a plant show and more than 29 vendors on the town common, it's a great day to get outside and get some greenery. Don't miss it on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

When: Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Norfolk Public Library, 2 Liberty Lane, Norfolk

Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Riverfest at Assembly Row

Assembly Row's Riverfest returns Saturday in Somerville with live local music and fireworks. The annual block party includes the Boston Women's Market, volleyball, pickleball, face painting and more. The family friendly fun kicks off starting at 11 a.m.

When: Sept. 14 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: Assembly Row and Sylvester Baxter Riverfront Park, Somerville

Cost: Items available for purchase

Schedule of Events:

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Boston Women's Market

12 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Kids Activities (giveaways, Chalk Walk, face painting, games)

1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - Live music powered by Capital One Cafe

8:30 p.m. - Fireworks over the Mystic River

Click here for more information