Weekend To Do List: Holiday shopping throughout Greater Boston

By Jordyn Jagolinzer

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - Tis the season for gift giving and there's plenty of holiday markets and strolls taking place this weekend in Greater Boston!

North End Holiday Stroll

Friday night, it's the North End Holiday Stroll in Boston. Explore the festively decorated streets of Boston's Little Italy all while shopping local independently-owned shops, galleries and more. Don't miss it from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.!

When: Friday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Corner of Hanover and Cross streets
Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

North Cambridge Holiday Stroll

Take to the streets of North Cambridge with their holiday stroll on Saturday. Complete with carolers, delicious food tastings and even Santa Claus, it's a day the entire family can get in on. Vote for your favorite local shop's window decorations and enjoy the holiday fun from noon to 7 p.m.

When: Saturday, Dec. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tastings from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., carolers and Santa from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 2265 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge
Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Marina Bay Holiday Market

It's the Marina Bay Holiday Market Sunday in Quincy. Spend the afternoon finishing your gift list shopping local artisans, all while taking in the beautiful views of the bay. There will even be a free giftwrapping station and an appearance from the Grinch. The market will be open from noon to 4 p.m.

When: Sunday, Dec. 15 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: On Boardwalk, 534 Victory Rd., Quincy. The market starts inside Break Rock Brewing and finishes at Capella Yoga.
Cost: Items available for purchase

Click here for more information

Jordyn Jagolinzer
jagolinzerjordyn-cropped.jpg

Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV. She joined WBZ in 2022 from WGGB/WSHM in Springfield, where she spent 5 years as an anchor-reporter.

