Weekday Commuter Rail service, free parking coming to Foxboro Station

FOXBORO – Weekday Commuter Rail service will return to Foxboro Station at Patriot Place this fall, and it will include free parking that transportation officials said will save riders over $80 per month.

Trains will return for weekday service starting September 12.

Foxboro Station began weekday Commuter Rail service in October 2019. It was suspended in March 2020 due to the impact of the COVID pandemic.

Under a year-long pilot program, there will be a "commuter-friendly schedule" with service to and from Boston. There will be 11 inbound and 10 outbound trips each day during peak commute times.

The routes will include stops at Back Bay Station. Inbound trains will be arriving at 7:43 a.m. and 8:43 a.m. at South Station, and trains will depart South Station at 5:20 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.

The full schedule can be found on the MBTA website.

There are more than 500 parking spaces and 24-hour security for drivers at Foxboro Station. Spaces are located in Lot 4C at Patriots Place.

"We're thrilled to welcome commuters back to Foxboro Station this fall," said Patriot Place vice president and general manager Brian Earley. "As the workforce continues to return to in-person work, Foxboro Station's commuter-friendly schedule, free parking and 500-plus parking spaces create an easy, efficient and cost-effective option for commuters."

Foxboro town Manager Bill Keegan said the program is an "important link" for people who work in Boston and "a major step forward in sustaining the economic health of this region."