Wednesday's Child: 15-year-old Jayce

WBZ/MARE

MARE - Jayce is a friendly and funny boy who is described by others as "delightful," and is happiest when he's making people laugh.

When he's not telling jokes or making funny faces, Jayce can be found hanging out with friends, playing Roblox or tending to his vegetable garden.

He enjoys cooking with the foods he has grown, and dreams of cooking on TV with Guy Fieri!

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday's Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday's Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.