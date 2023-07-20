Weare, NH pipe bombs suspect Dale Stewart indicted

WEARE, N.H. – A New Hampshire man arrested in connection with setting off two pipe bombs in April has officially been indicted.

The U.S. Attorney's office announced Thursday that Dale Stewart has been indicted for allegedly making and setting off the two bombs in Weare, New Hampshire.

The first bomb exploded on Dustin Tavern Road, injuring a person running by.

The second exploded six miles away on Sugar Hill Road, blowing out the windows of a van.

Investigators say a third bomb was found during a search of Stewart's home.

If convicted, Stewart could face up to 10 years in prison.

At a previous hearing, Stewart's attorney said he was seriously injured in a car crash a year ago, has fallen on hard times and his wife says he hasn't been the same since the accident.