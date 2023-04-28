Dale Stewart, man charged in Weare, New Hampshire bomb blasts, had third device, police say

Man charged in 2 bomb blasts in Weare, NH had third device, police say

Man charged in 2 bomb blasts in Weare, NH had third device, police say

Man charged in 2 bomb blasts in Weare, NH had third device, police say

WEARE, N.H. - A man has been arrested in connection with two bombs that exploded in Weare, New Hampshire this week.

Police said said 54-year-old Dale Stewart Jr. of Webster, N.H. was arrested Thursday evening and investigators searched his home and vehicle. They said they found a "fully constructed" pipe bomb. The bomb squad was called in and it was "neutralized."

Dale Stewart. Weare, NH Police

Stewart was arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court and ordered held without bail. He's charged with throwing/placing explosives, possession of an infernal machine, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, second degree assault with extreme indifference, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.

The first bomb exploded Wednesday night on Dustin Tavern Road. A passerby suffered minor injuries when a piece of it hit them in the head.

An explosion on Dustin Tavern Road in Weare, N.H. left a man with minor injuries. Jeffrey Hastings, Frame of Mind Photo

The second exploded Thursday morning six miles away on Sugar Hill Road. Craig Waldron was driving down the street in his van when the explosion blew a window out. He wasn't hurt. He said it was a pipe bomb.

Waldron described it as a "one foot piece of PVC with black tape holding the caps on." He said it was "still half full of black powder and packed with a white t-shirt."

ATF agents said they did not believe anyone specific was targeted by the bombs.