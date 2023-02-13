Police: Man stole money from locker room during high school hockey games in Watertown
WATERTOWN – Police are looking to identify a man who is accused of stealing cash from hockey players during games in Watertown.
It happened February 5 around 7 p.m. at John A. Ryan Skating Arena during games between Watertown High School and Arlington Catholic. Bridgewater-Raynham and Newton South also played Sunday night.
Watertown police said an unknown man is believed to have gone into a locker room during a game and stolen an undisclosed amount of cash from players.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department.
