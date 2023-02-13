Watch CBS News
Police: Man stole money from locker room during high school hockey games in Watertown

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WATERTOWN – Police are looking to identify a man who is accused of stealing cash from hockey players during games in Watertown.

It happened February 5 around 7 p.m. at John A. Ryan Skating Arena during games between Watertown High School and Arlington Catholic. Bridgewater-Raynham and Newton South also played Sunday night.

A man wanted for allegedly stealing money during Watertown high school hockey games. Watertown Police

Watertown police said an unknown man is believed to have gone into a locker room during a game and stolen an undisclosed amount of cash from players.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Watertown Police Department.

First published on February 13, 2023 / 1:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

