Patriots making Mike Vrabel next head coach was "no-brainer," WBZ-TV's Dan Roche says

FOXBORO – Hiring Mike Vrabel to be the next head coach of the New England Patriots was a no-brainer.

Even if you take the events of 2024 out of the equation, Vrabel is still the right choice.

Why did the Patriots hire Mike Vrabel?

He's smart, disciplined, commands instant respect and knows everything about the Patriots and the organization.

Vrabel won three Super Bowls here (2001, 2003, 2004). He learned from the NFL's All-time greatest head coach in Bill Belichick. He knows Robert and Jonathan Kraft. He was inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. He understands the fan base and their expectations.

As part of his speech to the fans at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 Vrabel said, "I've been to a lot of places. This is a special place with great leadership, great fans, great direction, great coaching. Enjoy it. It's not like this everywhere."

And he's been an NFL Head Coach.

Mike Vrabel's resume

When Vrabel finished his playing career in 2010 in Kansas City, he immediately jumped into coaching. He spent 3 years at his alma mater Ohio State as a linebackers/defensive line Coach followed by three seasons with the Houston Texans as a linebackers coach.

Vrabel was named head coach of the Tennessee Titans in 2018. He spent six seasons in Tennessee, had a 54-45 record, with 3 playoff appearances, including the 2019 AFC Championship game.

He also will want a certain type of player and will be able to find those to fit his beliefs. It's one of those, "You're either on board or you're out" situations.

Robert Kraft hand-picked Jerod Mayo years ago to replace Bill Belichick, but for numerous reasons Mayo never really had a chance. It's also difficult to be the first to replace a legend.

For those fans wanting Ben Johnson, he may be a great head coach one day. But the Patriots needed someone to be more than that right now. They needed direction from top to bottom in the organization and it appears Vrabel is that perfect fit.

It's going to be fun to watch it all unfold from the draft, free agency, trades, offseason workouts, mini-camps and training camp.

Get ready for an interesting 2025 in Foxboro.