QUINCY - New England Aquarium staff released a rehabilitated endangered turtle off Cape Cod on Wednesday morning.

Adobo, a 44-pound endangered loggerhead sea turtle, swam into ocean waters off Cape Cod this morning after being rehabilitated for several months at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, MA. New England Aquarium

Adobo, a 44-pound loggerhead sea turtle, was rehabilitated for several months at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy. Loggerhead turtles can live up to 80 years and can weigh up to 375 points. They migrate to coastal waters around the world, especially in the United States, Bahamas, Cuba and Mexico.

Last turtle season the Aquarium admitted more than 500 turtles for medical care for a variety of conditions, including hypothermia, pneumonia, and bone fractures. The three turtles remaining at the hospital will be released this summer.

Adobo was tagged to help the Aquarium track his movements.