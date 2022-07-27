Watch CBS News
Local News

Endangered sea turtle rehabilitated, released off Cape Cod

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WATCH: New England Aquarium releases endangered turtle off Cape Cod
WATCH: New England Aquarium releases endangered turtle off Cape Cod 00:03

QUINCY - New England Aquarium staff released a rehabilitated endangered turtle off Cape Cod on Wednesday morning.

img-8547-1.jpg
 Adobo, a 44-pound endangered loggerhead sea turtle, swam into ocean waters off Cape Cod this morning after being rehabilitated for several months at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy, MA. New England Aquarium

Adobo, a 44-pound loggerhead sea turtle, was rehabilitated for several months at the New England Aquarium's Sea Turtle Hospital in Quincy. Loggerhead turtles can live up to 80 years and can weigh up to 375 points. They migrate to coastal waters around the world, especially in the United States, Bahamas, Cuba and Mexico.

Last turtle season the Aquarium admitted more than 500 turtles for medical care for a variety of conditions, including hypothermia, pneumonia, and bone fractures. The three turtles remaining at the hospital will be released this summer.

Adobo was tagged to help the Aquarium track his movements.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 27, 2022 / 4:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.