Warm winter leads to more ticks in New England

STONEHAM - It's a tick take over. This warm winter means those pesky pests are out and about more than in years past.

"Every year it's like we see more and more ticks," said Mark Jawitz, a veterinarian at Stoneham Animal Hospital. "We recommend tick control [for pets] all year round. We do recommend vaccinating all dogs against Lyme disease."

Researchers say ticks can become active if the temperature is above 40 degrees, and there is no snow on the ground. So far, Massachusetts has averaged less than a foot of snowfall this year, and 59 days above 40 degrees. The state typically averages 39 days above 40 degrees in the Winter.

"You just won't see the number of ticks you see in April and May," added Steven Rich, Director of the New England Center of Excellence and Vector-borne Diseases. "No one ever says it's going to be a light tick year. People only ever talk about serious ones."

Researchers in Connecticut have a tick submission program for anyone who gets a bite. The winter numbers they are seeing are staggering.

"We usually receive about 50 ticks in those winter months, now in recent years that number has increased to 800," said Dr. Goudarz Molaei, director of Connecticut's tick surveillance program.

Both Rich and Dr. Molaei say ticks are expanding their regions, potentially because more animals are out in the milder winters. In particular, deer populations can have a major impact on tick travel. Jawitz also points out that a lot of new pet owners in Massachusetts are rescuing dogs from the south, which can bring those pests up north if they hitch a ride. Nonetheless, he doesn't want that to hinder people from rescuing those animals.

"They are expanding their range spots in upstate New York that there are ticks now that there were never there before," said Rich.

"In recent years, we have discovered and reported the invasion of the Northeast, including Connecticut, with three important tick species," added Dr. Molaei. "We were hoping when exposed to the Northeast that they wouldn't be able to survive the winter. To our disappointment, they were able to survive. Now all three have established populations."

Lone Star tick, the Gulf Coast tick, and the Asian longhorned tick CBS Boston

The three species are the Lone Star tick, the Gulf Coast tick, and the Asian longhorned tick. Dr. Molaei says all three have reached Connecticut, but only the Lone Star tick has made it to Massachusetts. He expects all three will eventually get there. The species are invading north from the warmer southern states. Each can carry various illnesses including some that are newer to the region. Shockingly, the Asian long horned tick can reproduce without a mate, making it even more of an issue. Dr. Molaei previously entered an area overrun by this tick.

"In five minutes, my entire coverall was covered by this tick," tells Dr. Molaei. "We are dealing with up to 20 diseases that are transmitted with ticks."

Jawitz has already seen the Lone Star tick impact pets in Massachusetts. He suggests pet owners keep their animals on preventative tick medication throughout the year. He also says people should check their animals when coming back from a walk, that way they don't track ticks into the house.

"If dogs bring ticks or fleas into your house, it doesn't matter what the temperature is outside, the fleas and ticks are going to reproduce and lay eggs in your house. Then you have a nightmare on your hands," warns Jawitz.