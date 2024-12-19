Waltham Warriors deliver holiday cheer to families fighting cancer

WALTHAM - Winding through Waltham neighborhoods, a special delivery of love, and laughter, and light - for families who know pain.

"I've been on the receiving end of this unfortunately twice. There is no other city like this," said breast cancer survivor Michelle Heffernan.

Support group for local moms

The Waltham Warriors began as an online support group for local moms diagnosed with breast cancer.

"There are three of us who live on the same small street who have been diagnosed. The people who understand the most are the people who have gone through it," said Elizabeth Dragone.

Once strangers in the same city, now forever a family - lifting each other up for life. This trolley tradition is like the mobile meaning of Christmas... giving the support they once received.

"My mom passed away from stage 4 breast cancer. She was just really kind and very funny," said 11-year-old Maeve, of her mother Kimberly.

Waltham Warriors visit Declan

Thanks to generous donations from local businesses, the Waltham Warriors brought gift cards, toys, and treats to nearly 20 homes Thursday night - including one stop to see a beautiful boy beloved by WBZ.

Sarah Wroblewski's son Declan received a toy from the Waltham Warriors. CBS Boston



"They absolutely know," said WBZ Meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski of the Waltham Warriors. "We're all connected by the c-word, cancer. When you least expect someone to pick you up, they're there," she said. Her Declan has been fighting brain cancer for more than a year.

And it's this company- whether loud and lively, or quiet but constant, that feels like a priceless gift to those with a profound understanding of what matters most.

"Smiles like this, make the really hard times get a little bit farther away," Sarah said.