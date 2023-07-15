Watch CBS News
2 men arrested in machete attack that wounded 3 on Hammond Street in Waltham

By WBZ-News Staff

CBS Boston

WALTHAM - Two men are under arrest after a machete attack wounded three others in Waltham.

It happened at around 6:30 p.m. on Hammond Street, where police were called about a reported fight involving a machete. The three victims, including one with a deep head laceration, were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The two suspects' names haven't been released. Police said at this time, there is no threat to the public.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 11:46 AM

