Walpole High School student films herself throwing Israeli flag in garbage

WALPOLE – A Walpole High School student filmed herself ripping down an Israeli flag and throwing it in the garbage, school officials said.

Superintendent of Schools Bridget Gough said the video, which was posted on social media, showed the female student "taking down and discarding an Israeli flag which was hanging on the wall in the history wing of the high school."

Gough said there are dozens of flags in that part of the school from around the world.

"Tolerance and inclusion are among the core principles of our school system," Gough said. "Destruction of property and other inappropriate expressions of personal and/or political views are unacceptable. Such acts are incompatible with our mission of educating all students to achieve success."

Gough said she could not comment further on what discipline the student could face.

"However, I want to assure our school community that the safety of our students and staff continues to be our first priority," Gough said.