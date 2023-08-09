Watch CBS News
The more steps you take, the more likely you'll live longer, researchers say

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - New research shows you don't need to go very far to reap the health benefits of walking.

We know that being sedentary is bad for your heart and increases your risk of premature death, but do you really have to walk 10,000 steps a day to improve survival? 

Researchers in Poland analyzed 17 previous studies involving more than 220,000 participants and found that taking just 2,500 steps a day can reduce your chances of dying from heart disease and 4,000 steps a day can reduce the risk of death from all causes.

They did find, however, that for every additional 1,000 steps taken, the risk of death falls by 15-percent. In other words, the more steps you take, the more likely you will live longer. 

