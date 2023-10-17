Watch CBS News
Local News

Wakefield teen indicted for trying to use gift cards to support ISIS

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A Wakefield man has been indicted, accused of "concealing the source of material support or resources" he intended to support the Islamic State of Iraq (ISIS).

According to prosecutors, Mateo Ventura, 18, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston after he allegedly sent gift cards to someone he believed was an ISIS supporter. The gift cards, totaling approximately $700, were to be sold on the dark web for less than their face value, and the proceeds would be used to support ISIS and a "war on kuffar,"or disbelievers, 

If Ventura is found guilty, he could face up to 10 years in prison, a fine up to $250,000 and a lifetime of supervised release.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 7:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.