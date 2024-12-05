Watch CBS News
Wachusett Mountain opens for the ski season in Massachusetts with fresh snow

By Logan Hall

/ CBS Boston

WESTMINSTER - Ski season is officially underway as skiers and snowboarders hit the slopes at Wachusett Mountain in Massachusetts on Thursday.

6 inches of snow on first day

Opening day at Wachusett Mountain kicked off with some help from mother nature. The mountain received about 6 inches of snow on the first day of the season. 

Those who showed up for the first run of the year were in high spirits, with crowds of people cheering as the first few groups went up the ski lift. 

"You couldn't ask for anything better," said avid skier John Rose. "Everyone's in such a good mood right now."

Rose and his friends make it out to Wachusett every year and said the conditions Thursday were unlike any other opening day. 

"It feels like spreading frosting on a cake," Rose said. 

Thousands expected opening day

Wachusett Mountain public relations manager Chris Stimpson even snuck in a quick run before heading to work for the day. He said opening day is something that skiers and snowboarders wait for all year, and to have real snow on the ground makes it even better. 

"This is the most snow that we've ever had for opening day, I think," said Stimpson. "Super exciting to be out here, everyone's having a great time. It snowed 4 to 6 inches last night and now it's nice and sunny."

Stimpson estimates that a couple thousand people will ski or snowboard on the mountain on opening day. 

Wachusett is one of several mountains in New England now open to the public.

