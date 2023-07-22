Vigil to be held for Brockton brothers Makhi and Terry Boston killed in Randolph car crash

BROCKTON - A vigil is being held Saturday night in memory of two Brockton brothers who were killed in a car crash in Randolph.

Terry Boston, Jr., 15, and Makhi Boston, 18, were killed in the crash that injured two others. Police said Makhi Boston was driving when he went off the road and hit a tree. Terry was killed instantly and Makhi died in the hospital.

Terry was going into 10th grade at Brockton High School and Makhi had only graduated months ago. Both boys were football players and were known for their big personalities.

"These two young men, Makhi and Terry Jr., they were what Brockton was all about," said Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas. "They were leaders of their fellow students, they were loved by their coaches and teachers who are here today and obviously by all their loved ones. I can't say enough about, mom and dad, the two young boys you raised and I have no words."

"We here at Brockton High School, especially the football program, our goal is to make sure that your two boys' names will always ring through Brockton High School football," said the boys' football coach, Jermaine Wiggins.

Earlier Saturday, family, friends, coaches and educators gathered for a balloon release to honor Makhi and Terry.