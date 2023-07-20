'This one really hurts,' Brockton mourns loss of teen brothers Makhi and Terry Boston killed in crash

RANDOLPH - A second teenager from Brockton has died after a horrific single car crash in Randolph late Tuesday night.

Makhi Boston was the 18-year-old brother of the other teen who died in the crash, 15-year-old Terry Boston Jr.

According to the Norfolk District Attorney's Office, Makhi Boston was driving a 2011 Nissan Altima on North Main Street when it left the road and slammed into a tree just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Terry Boston Jr. died at the scene. His brother and two teen girls were rushed to hospitals. The district attorney announced Makhi Boston's death Thursday. The conditions of the girls have not been made public.

There's still no word yet on what caused the crash. No charges have been filed at this point in the investigation.

Fifteen-year-old Terry Boston, Jr. and his 18-year-old brother Makhi died after their car slammed into a tree on North Main Street in Randolph, July 18, 2023. CBS Boston

"The Randolph Police and Norfolk District Attorney's Office wish to extend our sincere condolences to the parents, family, and friends of these two young men," the D.A.'s office said in a statement Thursday.

The brothers played in the Brockton Raiders youth football program.

Makhi and Terry Boston Brockton Raiders football program

The organization posted a tribute to them on the group's Facebook page, saying, "We have watched these boys grow into young men. Both of their personalities were larger than life. They touched the lives of many and their lives were cut way too short. This one really hurts. Please keep the family in your prayers in this awful time."

Brockton Public Schools Superintendent Michael Thomas said Makhi Boston just graduated from Brockton High School last month. Terry was about to enter tenth grade.

"It is difficult to express the profound sense of loss felt within our city. These were two young people whose positive influence extended far beyond the walls of our school building. We will come together as a community to support their loved ones and honor their lives," Thomas said in a statement Thursday.

"The district is offering counseling and social emotional support today from 1 to 3 p.m. for any student or staff member in need of assistance."

The Raiders are helping raise money for the family. They will also have a moment of silence and a balloon release in honor of the brothers on Saturday at 11 a.m. For more information, click here.