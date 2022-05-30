Watch CBS News
Local News

Vigil remembers 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah killed by car crash in Worcester

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Vigil remembers 5-year-old girl killed by car crash in Worcester
Vigil remembers 5-year-old girl killed by car crash in Worcester 01:03

WORCESTER -- A vigil was held Sunday night in Worcester who died after she was hit by a car. Candice Asare-Yeboah passed away on Monday, about a month after she and her mother were struck while crossing the street. 

Loved ones gathered in a parking lot close to where the crash happened

On Sunday, mourners brought balloons and candles. They remembered her as a smart, mature little girl who loved the outdoors and was looking forward to summer vacation. 

Candice was in the hospital for weeks with severe injuries.  Candice's mother was also hospitalized after the crash. She said the last few weeks have been all about her little girl. 

"The last month has been very uncertain. When she was at the ICU we kept praying. We were hoping that she would wake up. It's taken a toll on all of us," said mom Asha Nyarko-Asare. 

She also asked city leaders to make changes to the flow of traffic to make it safer for pedestrians. 

The driver is facing multiple charges, which might be upgraded to include vehicular homicide. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 11:14 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.