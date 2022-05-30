Vigil remembers 5-year-old Candice Asare-Yeboah killed by car crash in Worcester

WORCESTER -- A vigil was held Sunday night in Worcester who died after she was hit by a car. Candice Asare-Yeboah passed away on Monday, about a month after she and her mother were struck while crossing the street.

Loved ones gathered in a parking lot close to where the crash happened.

On Sunday, mourners brought balloons and candles. They remembered her as a smart, mature little girl who loved the outdoors and was looking forward to summer vacation.

Candice was in the hospital for weeks with severe injuries. Candice's mother was also hospitalized after the crash. She said the last few weeks have been all about her little girl.

"The last month has been very uncertain. When she was at the ICU we kept praying. We were hoping that she would wake up. It's taken a toll on all of us," said mom Asha Nyarko-Asare.

She also asked city leaders to make changes to the flow of traffic to make it safer for pedestrians.

The driver is facing multiple charges, which might be upgraded to include vehicular homicide.