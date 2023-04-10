Work high above Boston: New observatory atop Prudential Tower is hiring

BOSTON - Looking to take your career to new heights? The three-floor observatory that's set to open atop the Prudential Tower this year is now hiring.

View Boston is looking to hire more than 200 people as tour guides, ticket-takers, IT experts, restaurant workers and retail employees for the attraction that is expected to open sometime this year. The experience will replace the Top Of The Hub restaurant and Skywalk Observatory that shut down in 2020.

Anyone interested can apply online at ViewBoston.com, or go in-person to an upcoming job fair. The job fair is scheduled to take place at the Prudential Center by Eddie V's restaurant on May 4 and May 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The 52nd floor of the Prudential Tower Boston Properties

The 59,000-square-foot venue promises "unrivaled 360-degree views of Boston's breathtaking city skyline." An open-air roof deck known as "The Cloud Terrace" wraps around the 51st floor of the building. An indoor-outdoor lounge on that floor will serve up cocktails and small plates. Above that is a floor called "The View" that is indoors and offers "panoramic views of the city, no matter where you stand."