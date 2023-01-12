Prudential Tower's revamped 3-floor observatory to include open-air 'Cloud Terrace'

BOSTON - New renderings released Thursday show what is envisioned for a revamped observatory atop the Prudential Tower.

The three-floor "View Boston" experience is set to open sometime this year, about three years after the Top Of The Hub restaurant and Skywalk Observatory shut down.

An open-air roof deck known as "The Cloud Terrace" wraps around the 51st floor of the building, offering 360-degree views.

The Cloud Terrace on the 51st floor Boston Properties

"While they take in the views they'll also have access to the ultimate selfie experience called The Big Picture, which allows guests to pose for a photo with the city of Boston as their backdrop, taken from the perspective of a camera mounted over 2,000 feet away atop the neighboring 200 Clarendon Street (formerly known as John Hancock Tower)," View Boston says.

Also on the 51st floor is an indoor/outdoor lounge called "Stratus," which will offer cocktails and small plates.

The Stratus bar Boston Properties

Above The Cloud Terrace is "The View," which is indoors and offers "panoramic views of the city, no matter where you stand." An elevated platform called The Lookout "will have even better views of the skyline and the option to look at Boston's neighborhoods through "Virtual Viewers."

The 52nd floor of the Prudential Tower Boston Properties

The 50th floor, called "The City," is more exhibit based, with interactive viewing of attractions and landmarks. One of the exhibits is "Boston 365," which is a projection-based 3D model of the city.

Boston 365 Boston Properties

The 50th floor will also house The Beacon, a bistro restaurant with family-friendly choices, building owner BPX says.

"This exciting, immersive destination is designed to give each visitor a unique and expansive experience of the city, for locals and visitors alike," BXP executive Bryan Koop said in a statement. "We can't wait to welcome visitors to the space in 2023."