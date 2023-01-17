Victor Carter, accused of stabbing Stoughton woman 30 times, held without bail in murder

STOUGHTON -- A man charged in the brutal murder of a woman in Stoughton last month was ordered held without bail Tuesday. Prosecutors said Victor Carter stabbed 40-year-old Amber Buckner about 30 times.

Carter, who has recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, was captured by police while trying to board a bus at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in Manhattan a month ago.

He was arraigned on a murder charge in Stoughton District court Tuesday and will be held without bail until a probable cause hearing on February 22.

Victor Carter was arraigned for murder on Tuesday. CBS Boston

According to prosecutors, Buckner was last seen with Carter in Stoughton around 2 a.m. on December 13. About four hours later, Carter got in a rideshare to South Station and bought a train ticket to New York.

Buckner was found dead later that day in a small building behind a home on Park Street, where Carter had been living. She had defensive wounds on her hands, prosecutors said.

At the time of Carter's arrest, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said "Carter had a relationship history with Buckner."