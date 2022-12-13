Death of 40-year-old Amber Buckner in Stoughton investigated as a homicide

STOUGHTON -- A woman is dead after an apparent homicide in Stoughton, according to the Norfolk District Attorney's office. It happened on Park Street near 5th street Tuesday morning.

The woman has been identified as 40-year-old Amber Buckner. Her body was found in a building on the property of 743 Park Street. "It was obvious to officers at the time that the person has suffered some significant injuries," said D.A. Michael Morrissey.

Police said they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time.

Morrissey said investigators believe the homicide took place sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Anyone who lives nearby or who was in the area during that time is asked to call Stoughton Police if they saw or heard anything.

"This is frankly a shock and it's really unfortunate," one neighbor told WBZ-TV. "I saw about 15 police cruisers and I actually saw the chief walking over so I knew it was serious."

No arrests have been made but officials said they believe they are looking for someone who lives in the area.