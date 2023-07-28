Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at NAACP Convention in Boston Saturday

BOSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston Saturday to speak at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's (NAACP) annual convention.

The five-day national convention is back in Boston for the first time since 1982.

Mayor Michelle Wu will host a welcome reception Friday evening to kick off the weekend at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

"This is a very important opportunity for us as a city and as a Commonwealth," local chapter president Tanisha Sullivan told WBZ-TV.

"We shouldn't give shrift to that. The reality is Boston is viewed, perceived to be one of the racist cities in our nation. In that perception, that reputation has held us back. This is an opportunity - not to erase that reputation - but it is an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to our nation to Black America, specifically."

The convention runs through Tuesday, August 1. For more information, click here.