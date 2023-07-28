Watch CBS News
Local News

Vice President Kamala Harris to speak at NAACP Convention in Boston Saturday

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Thriving Together: Thousands in Boston for 114th NAACP Convention
Thriving Together: Thousands in Boston for 114th NAACP Convention 03:42

BOSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Boston Saturday to speak at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People's (NAACP) annual convention.

The five-day national convention is back in Boston for the first time since 1982.

Mayor Michelle Wu will host a welcome reception Friday evening to kick off the weekend at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in the Seaport.

"This is a very important opportunity for us as a city and as a Commonwealth," local chapter president Tanisha Sullivan told WBZ-TV.

"We shouldn't give shrift to that. The reality is Boston is viewed, perceived to be one of the racist cities in our nation. In that perception, that reputation has held us back. This is an opportunity - not to erase that reputation - but it is an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to our nation to Black America, specifically."

The convention runs through Tuesday, August 1. For more information, click here

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 12:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.