'An opportunity to reintroduce ourselves': Boston hosting 114th NAACP Convention

BOSTON - This week, the 114th NAACP Convention is being held here in Boston and thousands of people are expected to attend. Events are already underway, with the opening reception for the convention set to kick-off later this week.

WBZ-TV's Courtney Cole spoke to Tanisha Sullivan, the President of the Boston chapter of the NAACP, about the organization's decision to host the convention in Boston.

The year was 1982. Kevin White was the Mayor of Boston. The racial tension was palpable.

And Tanisha Sullivan, the President of the Boston Chapter of The NAACP said it was also the last time the organization hosted their annual convention in Boston.

"I think with this convention coming, we're going to have an opportunity to talk a lot about our history as a city," Sullivan said.

History that we're all surrounded by, every single day, with every move we make throughout the city.

During our interview, Carson Beach could actually be seen right over Sullivan's shoulder. It's a now a space that is open to everyone-but it was once a battleground for Black residents, fighting for desegregation.

Tanisha Sullivan, President of the Boston chapter of the NAACP CBS Boston

"This is a very important opportunity for us as a city and as a Commonwealth," Sullivan said. "We shouldn't give shrift to that. The reality is: Boston is viewed, perceived to be one of the racist cities in our nation. In that perception, that reputation has held us back. This is an opportunity- not to erase that reputation- but it is an opportunity to reintroduce ourselves to our nation to Black America, specifically."

Sullivan explained to Cole that this year's convention events are very thoughtfully curated, with a schedule of events that are not only informative, engaging and fun-but are also set-up to tell a story.

"We've got a great history here, our roots, our tentacles are deeply rooted in the NAACP and we're really proud of the work that we've been able to do," Sullivan said.

The Boston branch of the NAACP was the first chartered branch in the association, something Sullivan says she's proud of.

"The NAACP was founded in 1909 out of The Niagara Movement. And in 1911, then Boston Branch received our charter at The Park Street Church- still standing, still operating," Sullivan continued.

Over these 114 years, The NAACP has continued to focus on voting rights, housing, and public education.

"As Bostonians- that we lead, that's what we do. We set the pace, and the same is true in the NAACP. The Boston branch has historically and continues to be on the front lines, really helping to push the public policy positions that are necessary to ensure that all people can live, work, and thrive here in the city of Boston," Sullivan told WBZ.

Sullivan knows understanding the progress that has already been made is just as important as making sure steps are being taken-so the progress doesn't stop.

"At the Boston Teacher's Union, we will be convening, the national civic engagement team, will be convening organizers from across the NAACP universe from all over the country, bringing them here to the BTU to participate in an all-day training," Sullivan said.

It's called The Civic Engagement Bootcamp, set to be held on Thursday, July 27. It's designed to equip people with the building blocks to have a lasting impact in their community.

"Recognizing that it's important for us all to work together, to have the opportunity to learn together and to work together. That training will take place here at the BTU [on Thursday.] And then Friday, participants will have the opportunity to go into some of our Boston neighborhoods and meet with local, community-based, grassroots organizations and advocates to hear more about the issues that our grassroots leaders are fighting for today and also some of the strategies that they're using," Sullivan explained to Cole.

Sullivan said the camp is designed to serve as a cross-pollination opportunity for listening, learning, and then acting together.

Hopefully leading to continuous conversation and action about advocacy, justice, and progression.

The question is, why Boston?

"We were scheduled to be here in 2020, but actually 2023 is just right. With all that is going on in our nation- the discussion, the debates around race and racism. There is no better city for us to be in than Boston, because of our history- that is not always so bright when it comes to issues of race and racism," Sullivan said. "And because of the work that we've been doing very intentionally, led by community-based organizations I must say- Boston is perfect for these conversations."

Sullivan said the 'Why Boston' question isn't just for this moment, but rather-one of the questions she wants us all to consistently ask ourselves.

Why Boston?

What are we doing to demonstrate our leadership?

Why should we be in the conversation?

CLICK HERE for more information about The 114th NAACP Convention and its theme, Thriving Together.

CLICK HERE for more information about The Boston Branch of the NAACP.