Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Boston this week

BOSTON - Vice President Kamala Harris is headed to Boston this week, her office announced.

Harris will be part of a discussion Thursday morning "with members of registered apprenticeship programs."

"The event comes ahead of National Apprenticeship Week and will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration's ongoing commitment to supporting workers and creating good-paying union jobs," her office said in a statement.

National Apprenticeship Week is from November 13 to November 19 and celebrates the Registered Apprenticeship program, which refers to apprenticeship programs that are approved by the U.S. Department of Labor or a state agency.

The location of the Boston event hasn't been announced yet.

Harris was in Boston over the summer, when she attended the NAACP convention. She also took part in a town hall at Roxbury Community College.

Harris on 60 Minutes

"60 Minutes" interviewed Harris recently about the 2024 election. She declined to weigh on speculation about what would happen if President Joe Biden declined to run again because of his age.

"I hear from a lot of different people a lot of different things. But let me just tell you, I'm focused on the job. I truly am. Our democracy is on the line," Harris said. "And I frankly, in my head, do not have time for parlor games."

A CBS News poll found that only 41% of Americans approve of the job Harris is doing - a similar number to Biden. The incumbent ticket is polling about even with Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

"I'm not a political pundit, so I'm not going to speak to that, but what I will say is this: when the American people are able to take a close look at election time on their options, I think the choice is going to be clear," Harris said. "We're going to win. Let me just tell you that. We're going to win. And I'm not saying it's going to be easy, but we will win."