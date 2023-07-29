Watch CBS News
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at town hall held at Roxbury Community College

ROXBURY - Vice President Kamala Harris is in Boston for the NAACP convention and before she spoke at the convention, she visited Roxbury Community College Saturday afternoon.

The vice president took part in the community town hall hosted by Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA).

The town hall is part of the Congressional Black Caucus' "Democracy for the People" tour.

