Veterans Day deals, discounts and free restaurant meals in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Saturday, November 11 is Veterans Day, a time to show appreciation for all those who have served in the U.S. military.

Many businesses and restaurants in Massachusetts and around the country are saying "thank you" to vets with special deals and offers this weekend. Some of the promotions this year include a cup of coffee on the house, complimentary dinners and even free haircuts.

Below, we've rounded up some of the Veterans Day discounts around Boston. A few disclaimers: Some places might require proof of service, like a military ID, to take advantage of a deal. Some of the meal offers are for dine-in only. And a few restaurants are choosing to offer their Veterans Day specials on Friday. You might want to call ahead and check with your local business before taking them up on an offer.

Applebee's: Veterans and active military can choose a free lunch or dinner from a select menu, and get a $5 "Bounce Back" card valid for three weeks

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of 10 Boneless Wings and Fries for all past and present military

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from special menu for veterans and active military

Chili's: Free meal from select menu for veterans and active military

Denny's: Free original grand slam on Friday from 5 a.m. to noon for veterans and military personnel

Dunkin': Free donut for all retired and active military

Golden Corral: Free dinner for all who have served in the U.S military on Monday, Nov. 13 from 5 p.m. to close

Great Clips: Veterans and active military can stop by any salon Saturday to get a free haircut or a free haircut card for future visit

Hooters: Free meal from special menu for active and retired military

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes for veterans and active military from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Kohl's: 30% off in stores from Friday to Sunday for active and former military, veterans and their families

Legal Sea Foods: Free cup of clam chowder for veterans

McDonald's: Free hot coffee on Friday at locations in Saugus, Salem, Peabody, Middleton, Lynn, Danvers and Beverly

Museum of Science: Free admission for veterans

Ninety Nine: Free lunch on Friday until 5 p.m. from Veterans Day menu

Ocean State Job Lot: Active military, veterans and immediate family who are registered Job Lot Insiders get a "Crazy Deal Gift Card" equal to 40% of in-store purchase of $20 or more from Nov. 9 to Nov. 15

Pokeworks: 20% any order Saturday and Sunday for veterans and service members

Red Robin: Free Red's Big Tavern Burger with bottomless fries for veterans and active military

Starbucks: Free tall hot or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses

Taffer's Tavern: 50% off entrees for veterans and active duty military from Nov. 6 to Nov. 12

Tuscan Kitchen: Annual free Veterans Day meal on Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for veterans and a guest at locations in Boston, Burlington, Newburyport, Salem NH and Portsmouth NH. Click here and call restaurant to RSVP

USS Constitution: Free admission for veterans and their families from Friday to Sunday

View Boston: Free standard admission for veterans, $10 off for active military. Up to four guests can get $5 off standard admission

Yard House: Free appetizer for veterans and active military