PHOTO: "Really rare bird" attracting hundreds to Cape Cod

BREWSTER - A very unusual sight is exciting bird-watchers on Cape Cod.

Mark Faherty, who writes "The Weekly Bird Report," recently photographed a "really rare bird" in Brewster. The Vermillion Flycatcher, typically found along the U.S. southern border, Mexico and South America, has shades of bright orange and red.

"It's good looking, it's easy to find and see, almost criminally easy to photograph, and no one has ever seen one on the Cape and Islands before," Faherty says.

The Vermillion Flycatcher spotted in Brewster. Mark Faherty

He believes that "a few hundred folks from multiple states" have flocked to Brewster, hoping to catch a glimpse.

Faherty says there have only been three recorded sightings of the bird in Massachusetts between 1954 and 2017. He expects that the young male, who "could literally have taken a wrong turn at Albuquerque," will make himself at home in the area for a little while - at least until there's a lot of snow.