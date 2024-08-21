Patriots' starting left tackle Vederian Lowe leaves Wednesday's practice with injury

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have been extremely thin along the offensive line all summer. They got a bit thinner Wednesday after starting left tackle Vederian Lowe left practice early due to an injury.

Lowe has been New England's top left tackle for the majority of training camp and the preseason. But he left midway through Wednesday's two-hour practice in Foxboro and did not return. He departed on his own power, with a hand over his lower back as he walked off the field with trainers.

Lowe played in 11 games for New England last season after the team acquired him in a trade with the Vikings for a sixth-round pick in late August. He started eight games for the Patriots but didn't have much success, allowing 41 pressures on 290 pass-blocking snaps to earn a 42.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

New England's offensive line was one of the worst in the NFL last season, and it wasn't expected to be much better in 2024. While Lowe isn't a great option to start at left tackle, the other options aren't much better.

Caedan Wallace took over at left tackle after Lowe's departure, giving the rookie some run with New England's top offense. He got a few looks at left tackle early in camp, and the Patriots considered moving him from right tackle to left tackle after drafting him in the third round, but he struggled in the new spot.

Other potential options for the Patriots at left tackle are veteran Calvin Anderson and moving right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor to the left side. But Okorafor struggled at left tackle earlier in camp, so the Patriots kept him on the right and put Lowe back at left tackle.

While it's slim pickings on the free agent market at this point, expect the Patriots to explore all options along the offensive line leading up to regular season.