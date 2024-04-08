Family mourns man murdered in Brockton, alleged killer held without bail

BROCKTON - Vasco Semedo walked into court in Brockton on Monday handcuffed with a swollen, black eye. Semedo, 45, is accused of murdering a man known and loved by everyone in his neighborhood.

"Nobody deserves that," said Rosemary Schneider, the sister of victim Stuart Smith. "Especially him."

Prosecutors say surveillance footage at 65 North Main Street reveals Vasco Semedo running Smith over with his car twice – and driving into the building between the car and Smith – before then taking a brick that had fallen out of the building from the crash and beating Smith in the head with it. Smith died at Mass General hours later.

Vasco Semedo is accused of killing Stuart Smith in Brockton. CBS Boston

Motive for alleged crime unclear

Semedo pleaded not guilty on Monday and was held without bail. He has been in the U.S. lawfully for the last two years but is a citizen of Cape Verde and is therefore considered a flight risk.

At this time, the motive for the heinous crime is unclear. Police say Semedo gave them several different stories, none of which matched up with the surveillance footage.

The victim, Stuart "Stewie" Smith, was a fixture in the neighborhood.

Stuart Smith CBS Boston

His family tells WBZ this was actually the second time he experienced a traumatic injury of this kind. Back when he was a young teen, Smith faced serious injuries and ended up in a coma from a hit and run in Brockton. The driver was never caught.

Stuart's recovery was "nothing short of a miracle," his brother Damien Smith told WBZ. As a result of the crash, Damien said his brother "lived a life of chronic pain and battled mental illness throughout his struggles."

Stuart Smith remembered as "fun-loving guy"

Still, Smith was remembered by every friend and family member who spoke with WBZ as always having a smile on his face.

"Just a fun-loving guy," his sister Rosemary said. "Hilarious. Always had a joke, always had a smile…. Just really thankful for all the people who were there at his side when we couldn't be."

Smith's accused killer will stay behind bars until his next hearing on May 14.