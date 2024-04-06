Driver charged with attempted murder after hitting man with car in Brockton

50-year-old man left with life threatening injuries after being hit by car in Brockton

BROCKTON - A 50-year-old man has been left with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Brockton on Saturday.

Police say they responded to North Main Street just before 9 a.m., where they found the man bleeding on the ground.

The driver hit the man and a light pole before crashing into a building, according to police.

"Real good person"

"It's a sad day. When the car hit him, it flipped him in the air, and he laid down, and all this right here [the victim's head] was bust wide open," said Earl Hynes who lives in the same building as the victim.

"I was crying. I was literally crying. Cause Stewey, he was somewhat of a friend. But It was terrible, and I was almost traumatized," Gabrielle Palland said.

The man was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center with serious injuries before being medflighted to a Boston hospital.

Neighbors tell WBZ that the victim is well-known in the area.

"Stewart, he was a real good person. He worked at the mechanic shop right there, and Stewart didn't bother nobody, he didn't bother nobody. He was a good person," Hynes said.

Driver charged



The driver has been charged with attempted murder, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of assault and battery.

Police are still investigating the crash. The identity of the driver and victim have not been released.