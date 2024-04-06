Watch CBS News
Driver charged with attempted murder after hitting man with car in Brockton

By Paul Burton

50-year-old man left with life threatening injuries after being hit by car in Brockton
BROCKTON - A 50-year-old man has been left with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car in Brockton on Saturday.

Police say they responded to North Main Street just before 9 a.m., where they found the man bleeding on the ground.

The driver hit the man and a light pole before crashing into a building, according to police.

"Real good person"

"It's a sad day. When the car hit him, it flipped him in the air, and he laid down, and all this right here [the victim's head] was bust wide open," said Earl Hynes who lives in the same building as the victim.

"I was crying. I was literally crying. Cause Stewey, he was somewhat of a friend. But It was terrible, and I was almost traumatized," Gabrielle Palland said. 

The man was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center with serious injuries before being medflighted to a Boston hospital. 

Neighbors tell WBZ that the victim is well-known in the area. 

"Stewart, he was a real good person. He worked at the mechanic shop right there, and Stewart didn't bother nobody, he didn't bother nobody. He was a good person," Hynes said.

Driver charged 

The driver has been charged with attempted murder, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two counts of assault and battery.

Police are still investigating the crash. The identity of the driver and victim have not been released.

First published on April 6, 2024 / 6:34 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

