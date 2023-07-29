One person killed after chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Topsfield

TOPSFIELD - One person was killed after a multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Topsfield Friday afternoon. State Police are searching for a person who fled the scene on foot after the crash.

At about 4:20 p.m., three vehicles were involved in a "chain-reaction collision" near Exit 70 on I-95 southbound, according to State Police.

One of the vehicles, a white van, rolled into the median ejecting two passengers. One person ended up in the northbound lanes of the highway and was pronounced dead at the scene. He's since been identified as 44-year-old Valkisergio Costa Silva of Centerville. The second passenger, a 30-year-old man, was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third passenger, a 53-year-old man was taken by ambulance to the hospital with serious injuries. The van's driver, a 32-year-old man from Yarmouth, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two people in one of the other vehicles involved in the crash fled police on foot into nearby woods. One of them was captured, but State Police continue to search for the second person.

The crash remains under investigation.