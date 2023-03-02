Watch CBS News
NTSB investigating JetBlue, Learjet close call at Logan Airport

By Brandon Truitt

BOSTON - The NTSB is now investigating the close call between a JetBlue flight and a Learjet at Logan Airport.

The JetBlue flight was approaching the runway Monday when the FAA said a Learjet took off from an intersecting runway despite having orders to line up and wait.

The JetBlue plane was ordered to perform a go-around. The process is one pilots train for during their hundreds of hours of flight training.

"Whatever happens, that's what you train for," said Moses Arbel of Global Flight Adventures. The Canton flight simulator offers incident training, including that of go-arounds.

Arbel said a go-around can be used for a number of instances such as bad weather, low visibility or misalignment on an approach. But a go-around due to a close call is incredibly rare.

Robert Sumwalt is the former chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and said close calls are on the rise. Going from a previous average of eight a year to averaging 20 a year.

The NTSB is also investigating cases in New York City, Austin, Burbank and Honolulu. Each of those happened in the last two months.

