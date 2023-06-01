Underground fire, manhole explosion knocks out power in South Boston

BOSTON - An underground fire and explosion left a large hole in Dorchester Ave. in South Boston Wednesday night. The explosion knocked out power to approximately 200 customers in the neighborhood.

It happened about a block from the intersection of Dorchester Ave. and Boston Street at about 9 p.m.

Neighbors said they called 911 when they first saw the manhole smoking. The explosion shook the neighborhood.

A manhole explosion on Dorchester Ave in South Boston knocked out power to hundreds CBS Boston

"It sounded like a bomb went off," said Janice Connolly. "(Neighbors) said a huge burst of flames came out and exploded. So now there is a giant gaping hole in the street."

No injuries have been reported. Eversource said it is not exactly sure when power will be restored in the area.