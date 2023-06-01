Watch CBS News
Underground fire, manhole explosion knocks out power in South Boston

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - An underground fire and explosion left a large hole in Dorchester Ave. in South Boston Wednesday night. The explosion knocked out power to approximately 200 customers in the neighborhood.

It happened about a block from the intersection of Dorchester Ave. and Boston Street at about 9 p.m. 

Neighbors said they called 911 when they first saw the manhole smoking. The explosion shook the neighborhood.

"It sounded like a bomb went off," said Janice Connolly. "(Neighbors) said a huge burst of flames came out and exploded. So now there is a giant gaping hole in the street." 

No injuries have been reported. Eversource said it is not exactly sure when power will be restored in the area.  

First published on May 31, 2023 / 11:16 PM

