UMass Memorial Medical Center marks 50 years of life-saving NICU care in central Massachusetts

WORCESTER – UMass Memorial Children's Medical Center in Worcester is celebrating 50 years of saving young lives.

Flipping through family photos with her son Todd is extra special for mom Becky Martella. That's because there was once a pretty good chance that they wouldn't exist at all.

"They sent a priest in and did the last rites for Todd," Martella told WBZ-TV.

Seconds after giving birth in September of 1974, doctors whisked Martella's newborn son away. He was struggling to breathe. Doctors at Worcester City Hospital told Becky that Todd's best chance at survival would be at the newly opened NICU at UMass Memorial.

"I was scared because back 50 years ago, any baby or child in the area was always sent to Boston. We didn't even realize that the NICU in Worcester was an option, but we decided to take a leap of faith because we wanted to get help for our son right away," Martella said.

"As a parent, it really resonates and makes you think, gosh, like, I can't imagine having been in that position or that situation, how difficult it must have been," Todd Bishop added.

"World class" health care in Worcester

Fast forward to 2024 and Todd is a happy and healthy dad with two children of his own, getting ready to celebrate his 50th birthday. The Worcester NICU that saved him is also turning 50 this year, so they're celebrating together with a reunion for NICU survivors.

"Fifty years ago, babies that were born only eight weeks early barely survived. And if they survived, they were transferred into a newly formed NICU. They were just being formed 50 years ago," Dr. Larry Rhein, department chair of pediatrics at UMass Memorial Medical Center said. "The progress that's been made in medicine, but in neonatology specifically is unbelievable. We love seeing patients that have graduated from our NICU over the years. It's why we do what we do."

Bishop said the care people receive at the Worcester hospital is "world class."

"It used to be people would think you'd have to go to Boston for just great care. And I think that's really changed over the years. We have great care here in Worcester. We have great people here caring for you in Worcester. It's world class. The more of life I have behind me, you know, the more I think it resonates and the more thankful I am," Bishop said.

UMass Memorial is hosting the NICU's 50th anniversary celebration at the Worcester Ecotarium on Sunday, August 25. The community is encouraged to attend and can preregister by visiting the UMass Memorial website.