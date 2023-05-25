Watch CBS News
Local study finds when Type 2 diabetes patients exercise could influence blood sugar

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - The time of day when people with Type 2 diabetes exercise may influence their blood sugar control.

People with Type 2 diabetes are advised to maintain a healthy diet and get regular physical activity. A team of investigators at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Joslin Diabetes Center, and Beth Israel Lahey Health looked at data on more than 2,400 participants and found that those who were physically active in the afternoon had greater reductions in blood sugar than those most active at other times of the day.

The afternoon exercisers also had the highest chance of stopping their diabetes medications after 4 years. The scientists now want to confirm their findings and figure out why the timing of workouts makes a difference.

Mallika Marshall, MD
Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

May 25, 2023

