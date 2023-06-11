'No Books, No Ball' pays tribute to Tyler Lawrence, teen killed in Mattapan shooting

'No Books, No Ball' pays tribute to teen killed in Mattapan shooting

ROXBURY - An organization that mentors children through basketball paid tribute to a former attendee at their kickoff event Saturday.

"No Books, No Ball" honored 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence at Ramsey Park in Roxbury. Tyler, who was from Norwood, was shot and killed in Mattapan in January while visiting his grandparents. A suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting.

Tyler Lawrence Remy Lawrence

Tyler's mother was joined by hundreds of children who attend the program. They said a prayer and then held a moment of silence.

"I'm here to do so in memory of my son, Tyler, who played last summer and who would undoubtedly been here this summer," said Remy Lawrence.

"No Books, No Ball" has been supporting youth in Boston for more than 30 years.