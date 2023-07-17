Watch CBS News
Local News

'Unacceptable': Dog dies in Mass. woman's car outside Twin River casino, police say

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

LINCOLN, R.I. - A Hopkinton, Massachusetts woman is facing charges after police say a dog died in her car outside Bally's Twin River Casino in Rhode Island.

Young Ju Seol was arrested and charged with one count of malicious injury or killing of animals, and one count of animal confinement in motor vehicles, Lincoln police said.

Officers responded to the casino at about 7 p.m. on Friday after security found a car "with heavy condensation on the windows and the brake lights activated." Police got into the car and found a dead dog on the driver's side floor.

Seol came to the scene and told officers that was her car, police said. It's believed the dog was left in the car "for several hours without water or air conditioning." The windows were closed and the temperature outside was near 80 degrees, police said.

"The killing of defenseless animals in such a cruel manner is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by our agency," police said in a statement.      

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 10:21 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.