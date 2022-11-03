Tufts Medical Center doctor charged with attempted sex trafficking of a child

BOSTON - A Tufts Medical Center doctor is facing charges for attempted sex trafficking of a child. Police say Dr. Sadeq Ali Quraishi paid $250 to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl as part of a sting operation.

According to court documents, Quraishi was arrested at a Boston area hotel after texting with undercover federal agents.

Quraishi is an anesthesiologist and has been placed on leave.

"When we learned today of the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we immediately suspended his medical staff privileges, and he has been placed on leave while we await further information from law enforcement," Tufts Medical Center said in a statement.